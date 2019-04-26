NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fire destroyed just about everything inside Andre Gray's house early Sunday morning on Orcutt Avenue.

He said he was in the kitchen fixing up a couple of plates for a few homeless guys he saw at 7-Eleven when the stove caught on fire.

“I tried to put out the fire and evacuate my family,” Gray said. “The fire was so overwhelming there wasn’t much I could do.”

Inside at the time was Gray, his mother, his two kids, and his kid's mother. Gray said they're also expecting a baby girl any day now. He said they lost everything.

“Clothes, laptop, clothes for the kids,” Gray said. “Whatever isn't burned it's smoked so bad you can't tolerate it.”

Gray is no stranger to helping those in need. For about the last four years, he cooks meals in his kitchen, goes out in the community, and feeds the homeless, or those who just need a plate to eat.

“If you catch me out in public you might see me, but I just try to give from my heart and help people in need,” Gray said.

He said being from Newport News, he's always wanted to give back.

“That's the impact I wanted to make, and I want my kids to do the same,” Gray said.

Now, Gray is on the opposite side and is in need himself. He hopes others have a heart to give, just like he has throughout the years.

“In these situations, I try to help, not expecting anything in return, but just trying to exemplify how I want my community to treat people,” Gray said.

Gray created a GoFundMe anyone can donate to here. His Cash App is $dremunny.