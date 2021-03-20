Pedestrian hit, killed in Newport News

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, near Richneck Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A person was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Newport News Friday night, police said.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Newport News Police were called to the scene of a reported auto-pedestrian accident in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had hit a male on Jefferson Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

There's no immediate word on if the driver will face any charges.