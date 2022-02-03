Man dead following crash in Newport News

The accident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richland Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died following a crash in Newport News on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richland Drive shortly before 2 p.m. They arrived to find an overturned vehicle with a man inside.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said no one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. No other information was immediately available.