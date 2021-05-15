Man on dirt bike dies after being hit by SUV in Newport News

The accident happened Friday night in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died Friday night after an SUV hit the dirt bike he was riding on, Newport News Police said.

Investigators say the accident happened around 10:44 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find the driver of the dirt bike -- a 40-year-old man -- suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the accident.