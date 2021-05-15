Man on dirt bike dies after being hit by SUV in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died Friday night after an SUV hit the dirt bike he was riding on, Newport News Police said.
Investigators say the accident happened around 10:44 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road.
Officers arrived on scene to find the driver of the dirt bike -- a 40-year-old man -- suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the accident.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time.