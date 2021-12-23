Three die in Newport News apartment fire

Firefighters went to the 600 block of Collinwood Place and found a second-floor unit on fire. Three people were pulled from the home, but they didn't survive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people died from their injuries after an apartment in Newport News went up in flames Thursday morning.

The Newport News Fire Department said they got the first 911 call about the fire before 5 a.m. Crews went to the 600 block of Collinwood Place and found a second-floor unit on fire.

Firefighters found three people in the apartment and brought them out, but they didn't survive.

Officials didn't share the names of the people who died; they're still trying to reach their families.

The fire department doesn't know what happened to start the fire. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the case.