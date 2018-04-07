NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man and his son split a hefty Virginia Lottery win!

Lamar Mouling, Sr. bought three Cash 5 tickets for himself and one for his son, Lamar Mouling, Jr. Each ticket had the same 5 numbers in the June 14th drawing, and they turned out to be the winning numbers. Together the pair won a total of $400,000, or $100,000 per ticket.

The winning numbers were 3-10-13-14-15.

Lamar Sr. purchased all four tickets at Stop & Go located at 14609 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News. The father said he plans to use his winnings to invest in retirement. Lamar, Jr., said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Cash 5 drawings are every day at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

