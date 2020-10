Wednesday afternoon, the Newport News Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of Linbrook Drive to put out a house fire.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday afternoon, the Newport News Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of Linbrook Drive to put out a house fire.

That's in the Carriage Hill area of Denbigh.

A spokesperson said calls about the incident first came in around 5:40 p.m.

It wasn't initially clear if anyone had been hurt in the fire.