Traffic Alert: Marshall Avenue, nearby roads in Newport News shut down due to fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire has broken out at a corner grocery store in Newport News, shutting down several nearby streets on Thursday morning.

The Newport News Fire Department is battling the 2-alarm fire at the F&S Supermarket on the corner of 27th Street and Marshall Avenue. Officials said that both north and southbound lanes of Marshall Avenue are closed, along with 26th Street and 27th Streets.

Newport News Police ask that people avoid the area while they work to put out the fire.

Firefighters said there are no reported injuries at this time, nor what may have caused the fire to break out.

Officials said the roads will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.