Newport News Great Food Truck Festival returns for 6th year: 20 food, dessert and beverage vendors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The annual Great Food Truck Festival is returning to Newport News.

This is the 6th year for the festival, taking place at Centura College on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 to 6 p.m. This year, there will be over 20 food, dessert and beverage vendors with 16 new vendors coming for the first time ever.

The event also will present live Bingo in which attendees can play to win prizes such as an Apple Watch, a 65" Smart TV, an Xbox and more.

The festival also features live performances, attractions, face painting, balloon twisting, axe throwing and other attractions.

There will also be a judging competition portion of the event with guest judges Newport News Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany the III, Local Chef Leandra "Chef Dro" Epps and 97.3 The Eagle's Morning Show Co-Host Annalise.

Last year's winner was Ms. Lorma Coley, Owner of Lorma's Kitchenette a Filipino food truck that will be coming back to serve up more first-place dishes.