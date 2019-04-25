NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News police are looking for a fugitive who is wanted for shooting into an occupied home.

On April 3 around 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Balthrope Road in reference to a person with a gun. On the scene, officers spoke with the homeowner who someone shot into her home.

The homeowner said she saw her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Ronald Langford Sills running away.

Police were told the homeowner's 9-year-old grandson was playing video games upstairs and her 14-year-old son was asleep in his bedroom when the shooting happened. The 9-year-old immediately contacted his grandmother stating someone shot at the house.

Police officers found three bullet holes in the siding of the residence and damage to the metal access panel to the crawl space from the gunfire. There was also damage to the inside walls. No injuries were reported.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained on 31-year-old Ronald Langford Sills of the no hundred block of Prince James Drive in Hampton for Maliciously Shooting into an Occupied Building, Shooting a Firearm in Public Place, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Intentional Damage, and Violation of Protective Order X3. Langford remains at large.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ronald Langford Sills, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).