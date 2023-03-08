Girls and women empowerment group hosting free wellness expo in Newport News

Since it began in 2015, WEDINC has "been committed to empowering girls and women in Hampton Roads."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Women's Empowerment Development Inc. (WEDINC) is hosting a free exposition to promote wellness and the betterment of lives in Hampton Roads.

Since it began in 2015, WEDINC has "been committed to empowering girls and women in Hampton Roads." Girls Camps were established under the group's leadership to help girls ages 12-18 in underserved communities. WEDINC says the upcoming expo is a new initiative to expand its services.

The expo on Saturday is focusing on improving "financial, physical, mental, spiritual, occupational and fabulous wellness."

The Fit-Fab & Fiance Wellness Expo will consist of two parts. The first will be 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at King-Lincoln Park. The second will be from 3 through 8 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

The Expo will have workouts guided by professionals, weight loss and nutrition information, informational finance lectures, a fashion show, music, vendors, and free prizes.