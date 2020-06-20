Newport News, Hampton leaders, community join Juneteenth Walk for Justice March & Rally

The march and rally also hosting a voter registration drive, and grassroots and community organization resources for community members.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Community members and leaders from Newport News and Hampton walked down Jefferson Avenue during the "Juneteenth Walk for Justice March and Rally" on Saturday.

The march is a coalition effort to protest the killing of George Floyd and systemic racism impacting the black community, according to a news release.

13News Now photographer out at the march captured community members peacefully walking down Jefferson Avenue.

The march will end at The Plaza at Newmarket near The Alley in Newport News.

The walk for justice march and rally is held during the Juneteenth weekend, which commemorates June 19, 1865 - the date former slaves in Texas first heard that they had been emancipated by a proclamation from Abraham Lincoln, about two and a half years earlier.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this week he planned to introduce legislation that would make Juneteenth a state holiday.