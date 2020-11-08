Newport News holds public hearing on fate of Confederate monument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents in Newport News will have the chance to sound-off about what should happen to the city's Confederate monument.
A public hearing will be held during Newport News' City Council meeting.
An ordinance would remove the monument, which currently stands off Old Courthouse Way. The statue has been covered by a tarp since June, preventing anyone from seeing it or defacing it. The mayor, police chief, and city manager made the decision after recent demonstrations that resulted in injuries and to protect the safety of the public.
The city manager recommends moving forward with the monument's removal, but city leaders can't do it without getting public input.
Tuesday's meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.