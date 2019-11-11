NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Floyd Brown has never seen a parade on Veterans Day in Newport News until today.

Brown served in the United States Air Force for nearly 30 years.

“The Air Force brought me here to Hampton Roads,” Brown said.

Brown said after high school, there wasn't much for him to do in Texas. He said his education comes from joining the military.

“I went to the military two days after graduation, I took the test and was accepted,” Brown said.

For the first time in more than 50 years, Newport News lined the streets to honor veterans. Monday morning's Veteran’s Day parade ended at the Victory Arch memorial. Brown was one of the hundreds who paid tribute.

“I can remember in the wars I served in and the people who didn't make it back,” Brown said.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said they started talking about a parade in 2004. The sheriff’s office worked closely with American Legion Post 25 Braxton Perkins. The hope now is that it grows every year.

For the first major parade since 1962, the turnout didn't disappoint. Parade units included the Joint Color Guard, veterans of the Sheriff's Office, Fire and Police departments, the Menchville High School Marching Band, veterans’ groups and more.

Every Veteran’s Day, Brown reflects on the time he served, and those who were with him.

“I was fortunate to make it back, and for those with me today, they deserve to be recognized for what they did,” Brown said.

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Victory Arch took place at the end of the parade.

