Newport News homicide investigation sparks discussions on domestic violence

The tragic story has sparked concerns about domestic violence and the impact it is having in the Hampton Roads area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Wednesday, Adrian Lewis had his first court appearance via video conference at the Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courtroom. He is currently in custody in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Lewis is charged with first-degree murder after his wife, Shanitia Eure-Lewis, went missing.

Court documents reveal the couple had marital problems. Newport News police said they are still searching for her body.

The search for Shanitia Eure-Lewis is on top of many people's minds after she went missing Sunday. The tragic story has sparked concerns about domestic violence and the impact it is having in the Hampton Roads area.

“We’re just really saddened to hear about this story,” said Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier.

Gauthier said Samaritan House helps victims of violence. She explained how family members can help loved ones get out of a dangerous relationship.

“Please believe that friend or family member who is telling you what's going on in their relationship. Acknowledge their feelings and acknowledge that pain they’re going through and just encourage them to reach out to get help,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier said the Samaritan House helps people from all across Hampton Roads find safe places to stay away from abuse. She said they have helped hundreds of people in June.

“We assisted over 200 victims in court, helped to get 15 protective orders with these victims of violence who don’t want abuse occurring in their relationships anymore,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier said they usually see an uptick in the number of people seeking help in the summer months.

“We had 71 people in our emergency shelters in the month of June that we have assisted. They’re all victims of domestic violence and their children,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier explained some of the warning signs of domestic violence.

“They're isolated, they sometimes don't show up to certain social events, maybe their abuser is forbidding them to leave the home or forbidding them to attend social functions,” said Gauthier.

She adds that other times, the abuser can inflict emotional trauma on the victim.

Gauthier said she hopes more closure comes to Shanitia's family and friends. She also hopes investigators find her body.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the department’s top priority is to find Shanitia. He is asking the public to not search on their own at this time, in order to preserve possible evidence.