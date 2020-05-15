Newport News honors 12 fallen officers during Police Week

Chaplains for the department prayed in front of the city's police headquarters, as officers and city leaders remembered the people who died in the line of duty.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department held a memorial for 12 fallen officers on Friday morning, in recognition of National Police Week.

Because of the pandemic, only a few were able to attend, and the department took to social media so that the general public would be able to participate in the May 15 memorial.

In a Facebook post that accompanied the service, Chief Steve Drew wrote that officers knew it was a job that could come with high costs.