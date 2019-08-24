NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for its Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center.

Located in the Southeast Community, the center is on the first floor of the newly constructed 105,000-square-foot Brooks Crossing office building.

It will make workforce development and STEM education services readily accessible to citizens, students and businesses.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Congressman Bobby Scott, Mayor McKinley Price, and officials from Newport News Shipbuilding and Old Dominion University celebrated the opening of the community center that focuses on workforce development and STEM-education outreach.

