Family of five displaced from Newport News home after fire

The family had gotten out of the home before firefighters got there. Nobody was hurt, but they can't stay in the home until it's repaired.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story about a woman reuniting with the first responders who saved her. It originally aired on March 20, 2022.

A Newport News family of five got out of their home before it went up in flames Monday night.

The Newport News Fire Department said they started getting 911 calls about the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Firefighters got to the house on Dogwood Drive, and found the garage and roof on fire.

The family had gotten out of the home before firefighters got there. Nobody was hurt, but they can't stay in the home until it's repaired.

Teams got the fire under control within an hour, an NNFD spokesperson said.