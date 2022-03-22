Woman dead after Newport News house fire

Officials said the first floor of the home was filled with heavy smoke. After getting inside the home, firefighters say they found a woman unresponsive inside.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials said a woman died in a fire in Newport News early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house fire scene just after 4 a.m. on Waltham Lane. Teams originally responded to a carbon monoxide call to the house next door. That's when firefighters discovered the fire and heard a fire alarm.

Official pronounced her dead at the scene. Fire officials are working to notify her family before revealing her identity.

“It’s very heartbreaking to know that something like this has happened in this community,” said Levonia Harper, who lives in the Huntington Pointe community.

Flashing lights woke up several neighbors in the area after a fire broke out on Waltham Lane.

“I’m stunned because... I run throughout the neighborhood and there’s plenty of us who do that," Harper said. "Just to hear of this, coming out this morning, I was shocked.”

She said the area is relatively quiet aside from a woman who she always heard singing.

“I hope and pray that it wasn’t that lady but if it was, I just hope that she’s still singing where she is,” Harper said.

Harper said the subdivision is relatively new.

“It’s a very lively, vibrant community," she said. "It’s very transitional. You know you have a lot of people from the Air Force, from the Navy, Army that are here."

She said this tragedy will leave a painful mark on the community.