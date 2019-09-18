NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire crews extinguished a house fire that displaced four people Tuesday night.

The fire occurred in the 300 block of Maple Avenue.

It took Hampton and Newport News crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There was extensive damage to the home and four people are displaced.

No one is injured and the Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

