Newport News firefighters: Smoke detector alerts family to house fire, no one hurt

Firefighters said a working smoke detector alerted the family, which was able to escape the home safely.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters said a family of four needed a place to stay after an early morning fire ripped through its home.

The Newport News Fire Department said it began receiving 911 calls around 3:18 a.m. Friday about a house fire in the 700 block of Whaler Dr.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home with heavy flames coming from its garage and roof. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The epartment said a family of four was alerted to the fire thanks to a working smoke detector and was able to get out safely, with the assistance of a neighbor.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation early Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said that while the fire is tragic, it showed that smoke detectors save lives. The Newport News Fire Department offers free smoke detectors and installation services, which you can receive by calling 757-975-5454 or by visiting Newport News' website.