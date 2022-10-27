Long-serving former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank dies

Joe Frank served as the mayor of Newport News from 1996 until 2010.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Longtime former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has passed away. The city clerk's office confirmed the news on Thursday.

Frank served four terms as mayor from 1996 until his retirement in 2010. The Newport News native became the first directly-elected mayor in the city's history. Before that, he served two terms as vice mayor.

Frank was also a partner at the law firm David, Kamp & Frank.

In 2019, the city unveiled a plaque honoring Frank's service on the bridge over The Mariners' Lake on Warwick Boulevard.