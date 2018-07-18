NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The oldest and longest-serving Newport News Police K9 retired on Monday.

K9 Havoc served the citizens of Newport News from February 27, 2007, until July 16, 2018. He retired at the age of 12 years and 3 months.

His handler, MPO Jeff Wright, purchased Havoc from the city for $1. Havoc is now pampered as a pet.

Thank you for your service, Havoc!

