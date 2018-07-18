NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The oldest and longest-serving Newport News Police K9 retired on Monday.

K9 Havoc served the citizens of Newport News from February 27, 2007, until July 16, 2018. He retired at the age of 12 years and 3 months.

On Monday, after serving the City of Newport News for more than 11 years, K-9 Havoc retired from the #NNPDK9Unit. MPO Wright purchased him for $1 and K-9 Havoc is enjoying every minute of retirement! pic.twitter.com/J2IC0WoLYk — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) July 18, 2018

His handler, MPO Jeff Wright, purchased Havoc from the city for $1. Havoc is now pampered as a pet.

"That dollar means a whole lot more. That dollar means so much more than just a dollar because as soon as you get that receipt, he is your dog and no longer belongs to the city,” said Wright.

Wright picked Havoc out as a partner when he was just a puppy. Even though things are a little different these days, the love will always be there.

Thank you for your service, Havoc!

RELATED: Newport News police K-9 unit welcomes its first female patrol dog

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC