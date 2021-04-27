Newport News firefighters battle two fires at once

A person at one of the fires was taken to the hospital for injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters in Newport News had their hands full on Tuesday afternoon, having to work two fires at the same time.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, they were able to bring an apartment fire in the 400 block of Logan Place under control, and no one was hurt.

At the same time, they also took on a fire at a home on Cottage Lane. One occupant was taken to the hospital for injuries. Firefighters said they were able to save a puppy from the house fire.

Both fires are currently under investigation.