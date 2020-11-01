NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man is in jail facing child sex crimes charges following a lengthy investigation.

Police said Dwayne Leonard sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child more than three years ago.

Officers arrested him Thursday in Newport News.

In September of 2016, York County Sheriff's deputies said they got a report that Leonard sexually assaulted a five-year-old child in a store parking lot in July of 2016.

Investigators said a family hired Leonard to help them.

According to the report, Leonard drove the family to a store in York County.

When the child's mother was in the store, investigators said Leonard sexually assaulted the child.

Terry Mateo got emotional thinking of her own grandkids. She lives in the neighborhood where police arrested Leonard.

"He needs to go to prison and throw the key away,” Mateo said. “I have grandkids that age, they need to do something with him.”

Court records show deputies charged Leonard with indecent exposure in 2016 which is a misdemeanor.

But court records show the prosecution made a motion in 2016 to dismiss the charges.

"You can trust your kids with some people but you can't let them go any and everywhere,” one neighbor said.

A judge released Leonard on a summons in 2016.

Sheriff's officials are calling this a lengthy investigation, but it's unclear what led to the new charges of sodomy and indecent liberties with a child.

Mateo, like many of her neighbors is relieved.

"If someone did that to my grandchild, I’d be devastated,” Mateo said.

Leonard is in the Newport News city jail without a bond. He'll ultimately appear before a judge in York County.