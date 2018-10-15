NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police and medics responded to a call in the 100 block of Maxwell Lane with an unspecified problem and a possible medical issue.

When police arrived on Sunday, October 14 around 9:34 p.m., they found a man in a car with a shirt and no pants yelling and showing signs of being in an "excited state."

The man's family told police that he suffers seizure episodes.

Officers attempted to calm him down and help medics place him on a stretcher, but he bit one of the officers.

The man was taken to a local hospital and the officer was treated at the scene.

The man is being charged with aggravated assault.

There is no further information at this time.

