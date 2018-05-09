NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A Newport News man charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 29 death of a 20-year-old woman is in custody, police said.

Markeis Lamar Parks, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in commission of felony, obstruction of justice, and disregarding or eluding, endangering law enforcement.

On Aug. 29 around 3:59 a.m., 911 dispatch received a call about shots fired at City Line Apartments on Mytilene Drive.

Officers said they found the door to apartment 185 was unlocked — and inside 20-year-old Breonna T. Patterson had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced Patterson dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, Parks, was known to be armed and dangerous — and a Tactical Operations Unit was deployed to the 5000th block of Potomac Avenue in Newport News on Tuesday.

After more than seven hours of surveillance and negotiations, Parks surrendered without incident around 8 p.m., PIO Kelly King said.

