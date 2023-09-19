Newport News man charged with murder, accused of moving body in Waterfront Circle shooting

Quashawn Cooper appeared in court Tuesday morning. Court documents say Cooper tried kicking Ashford Carter out of his apartment before shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New court documents share the moments leading up to the shooting death of 39-year-old Ashford Carter in Newport News Monday. Police arrested 30-year-old Quashawn Cooper. He faces second-degree murder and gun charges.

Newport News police got a call about a man lying in front of the Ivy Towers apartment building around 1 a.m. Monday. Police found Carter shot and medics rushed him to the hospital where he later died. Court documents say Cooper told detectives Carter stopped by his apartment.

The paperwork says property security cameras captured Carter entering the building Sunday night around 11:45 and knocking on the door.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, security cameras caught Cooper and another woman carrying Carter from the apartment. It says Cooper dragged Carter halfway down the hallway as the woman remained by the door of the apartment.

Cooper walked to his apartment and then back to Carter where he unsuccessfully tried moving him and dropped him multiple times on the floor. Records say Cooper walked out of the camera frame and returned with another man who helped Cooper carry him out of the building.

That man called 911 for the victim. Cooper returned to his unit and stayed there for several hours until police detained him around 11 a.m. Cooper asked an officer if Cooper died and the officer said "yes." Cooper then responded by saying "self-defense."

He told investigators when Carter arrived at his place, Carter appeared to be intoxicated and high. So, Cooper asked him to leave.

Cooper said he tried shoving him out but Carter refused. Then, Cooper told police he grabbed his gun, warned Carter to leave and shot him in the shoulder.

He said he called his neighbor to remove Carter. Cooper said he only intended to shoot Carter and get him out. Cooper told police he hid the gun in his child's bedroom closet under blankets and clothes.