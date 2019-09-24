NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A federal jury convicted a Newport News man on Monday on charges stemming from a robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Court records and evidence presented in trial, 31-year-old Antoine Dion Harris, aka “Fattwan,” robbed a Hampton ABC Liquor Store in February 2019.

He walked into the store, picked up a bottle of Hennessey from the shelf. Before the victim could ring up the purchase, Harris pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the victim, and told her that she had 30 seconds to give him all of her money before he began counting down.

The victim agreed and handed over $88 to Harris. He was able to get out with the bottle and the cash.

Harris faces a mandatory minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on Jan. 14, 2020. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.