NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Federal officials say a Newport News man has pleaded guilty to using his home as a stash house for heroin and fentanyl.

34-year-old Dujuan Walters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.

According to court documents, Williams and his co-conspirators use his residence to store the illegal drugs along with a hydraulic press and other equipment used in the preparation of distributing them.

Authorities found the items in December of 2018 after executing a search warrant. They also recovered a kilogram of heroin, additional black tar heroin, and liquid fentanyl.

Walters faces between 10 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2020.