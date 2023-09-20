Newport News man sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography

Richard Jerod Whitley, Jr., 37, was accused of engaging in online trading of child sexual abuse material comprised of thousands of images.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child sexual abuse materials, according to court documents.

He was formerly a school bus driver and school aide at North Elementary School in Colonial Heights, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Whitely pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on May 18 of this year.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months or 10 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release.