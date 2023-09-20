x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Newport News man sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography

Richard Jerod Whitley, Jr., 37, was accused of engaging in online trading of child sexual abuse material comprised of thousands of images.
Credit: heliopix - stock.adobe.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child sexual abuse materials, according to court documents.

Richard Jerod Whitley, Jr., 37, was accused of engaging in online trading of child sexual abuse material comprised of thousands of images. 

He was formerly a school bus driver and school aide at North Elementary School in Colonial Heights, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

READ MORE: Newport News man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

Whitely pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on May 18 of this year.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months or 10 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release. 

This sentence was given by District Judge K. Walker. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Candidates for Virginia's 24th District face off in debate

Before You Leave, Check This Out