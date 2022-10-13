Newport News man sentenced for making threats to elected officials

According to the Dept. of Justice, 43-year-old Steve Cochran made more than 60 threats to murder, rape and torture elected officials and their loved ones.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to 41 months in prison for making threats to a former President and several members of Congress.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Steve Cochran made more than 60 threats to murder, rape, and torture elected officials and their loved ones.

The DOJ said the threats were "often highly graphic, expressed in unconditional language, and intended to influence the recipient to change his or her political views."

Cochran reportedly threatened to shoot a U.S. Senator, saying it was "not a threat" but a "guarantee." He also reportedly threatened a governor, saying he would not "live past August" and his “wife and kids are in imminent danger.”