NEWPORT NEWS, Va.(WVEC) — The owner of Xtreme Dragon’s Black Belt Academy has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sodomy Thursday, police said.

Three juvenile victims attended the academy, PIO Kelly King said.

Jeremy Allen Armstead, 30, of Williamsburg, was arrested and charged with four counts of abduction by force, intimidation or deception, five counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, strangulation and indecent exposure.

Armstead is the owner/operator of the academy at 13901 Warwick Blvd.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC