x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Newport News mayor-elect invited to meeting at White House

Phillip Jones was one of 13 newly-elected mayors across the country invited to attend.
Credit: 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Mayor-elect Phillip Jones met with White House leadership in Washington, D.C. Friday.

Jones was one of 13 newly-elected mayors to attend the meeting to discuss topics like the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, among others.

“I am honored and humbled to have received this invitation,” Jones said. “I am looking forward to meeting with White House senior leadership and learning how the Biden-Harris Administration can help support the work that is being done and needs to be done here in Newport News to improve the lives of our citizens.”

The meeting included briefings from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. 

 Jones assumes the role of mayor of Newport News on Jan. 1.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News and State Police partner on Operation Bold Blue Line

Before You Leave, Check This Out