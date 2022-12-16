Newport News mayor-elect invited to meeting at White House

Jones was one of 13 newly-elected mayors to attend the meeting to discuss topics like the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, among others.

“I am honored and humbled to have received this invitation,” Jones said. “I am looking forward to meeting with White House senior leadership and learning how the Biden-Harris Administration can help support the work that is being done and needs to be done here in Newport News to improve the lives of our citizens.”