Marine Corps veteran Phillip Jones wins race for Newport News mayor

The 2022 mayoral race grew competitive after former mayor McKinley Price decided not to seek a fourth term.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Phillip Jones is now the newly elected mayor of Newport News.

With 98% of precincts counted, the Marine Corps veteran and businessman had the edge with 40% of the votes Tuesday night.

Four people were gunning for the seat. Three of the candidates were already city council members: Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins.

In a forum ahead of the election, 13New Now anchor Janet Roach got to know where each of the candidates stood on certain important city issues like gun violence and community revitalization. You can watch that full forum here.

At 33, Jones was the youngest candidate vying for the job. He aligned with the other three candidates in promising to support law enforcement. Throughout the election season, Jones focused on innovation and his pro-business mindset, but also said the key issues for Newport News were public schools, public safety and the economy, in that order.