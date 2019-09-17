NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fuel leak has reportedly been contained in the water at Menchville Marina in Newport News.

The Police Marine Unit posted on Facebook Monday that the spill came from a sinking boat. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Response Center were alerted to the issue.

They teamed up with Newport News Fire Department's Hazmat Team to contain the leak.

Right now, the Coast Guard is trying to get ahold of the boat's owner.

