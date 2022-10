The fire department said the blaze was brought under control within 40 minutes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters said nobody was hurt when a house in Newport News caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The Newport News Fire Department said crews were called to the 100 block of Meredith Way around 4:45 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of a single-family home.

