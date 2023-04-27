Newport News search for missing 11-year-old boy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police need help to find a missing, endangered boy.
Police say 11-year-old Ryan Staine was last seen in the 200 block of 54th Street at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ryan was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. He is 4'9", 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
The Newport News Police Department needs your help finding a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Anyone who sees Ryan or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Newport News Emergency Communications non-emergency number at 757-247 -2500.