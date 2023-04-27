Newport News search for missing 11-year-old boy

Newport News police need help to find a missing, endangered boy last seen on 54th Street Thursday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police need help to find a missing, endangered boy.

Police say 11-year-old Ryan Staine was last seen in the 200 block of 54th Street at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. He is 4'9", 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

