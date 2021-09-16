Newport News Police search for missing woman

If you've seen Ty'Nesha Taylor or know where she might be, please call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking for people to help them find 30-year-old Ty'Nesha Taylor.

Taylor is 5'6" tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has dark brown dreads with blonde tips. She also has a tattoo on her lower back, dark spots on her leg, and a burn mark on one arm.

A post from The Aware Foundation said Taylor was last seen at her mother's house near Christopher Newport University a few weeks ago, and then near the Courthouse Green area, on September 1.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with a white stripe across her sleeve.

Her family hopes to get a search party together to look for Taylor on Saturday, September 18. They're going to meet at 14803 Warwick Blvd. at 9 a.m.