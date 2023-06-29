Newport News mom bringing her son home after his murder in Texas

Police said someone shot and killed Javon Frazier not far from his apartment in Houston nearly two weeks ago.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News mother is finally getting her son back home soon after he was murdered in Houston, Texas.

The 22-year-old Army veteran started working to get his business degree and had plans to come home to Virginia to apply to Hampton University.

Since the shooting, Frazier’s mother, Claudette Malone, struggled to get funeral homes to coordinate bringing his body back to Newport News.



After 13News Now shared Frazier's story, Malone said funeral home managers are getting ready to transport her son within the next couple of days.

She told 13News Now it'll still be difficult seeing him when he gets here, but she's grateful to finally get him with his family for a proper burial.

Malone had to pay out of pocket to transport her son, along with the funeral expenses.

The military is only covering the burial at the veteran's cemetery in Suffolk.