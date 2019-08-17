NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said that three people, including an officer and a bystander, were shot late Saturday afternoon in an incident that was related to the murder of a woman that took place hours earlier near Ottis Street in Newport News.

The third person who was shot was the murder suspect.

Related: Woman shot, killed in Newport News

The shooting happened at the Cottage Grove Apartment complex on Jefferson Avenue, near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Peninsula Drive. The location is in the southern part of the city.

Police Chief Steven Drew said officers were trying to arrest Jerome Uzzle, who was wanted for killing his wife, 34-year-old Chondra Eason, in Kiln Creek earlier that day.

As police approached Uzzle's residence, he came out of a different apartment and approached officers from another side of the complex.

Police said Uzzle approached an officer's car and then shot into it. Inside the vehicle was Officer Robert Stewert, as well as a civilian who was participating in a police ride-a-long. Both were hit by Uzzle's gunfire.

On Monday, Chief Drew said he was hopeful that both would make a full recovery. They are each expected to undergo surgery later in the day.

Officer Stewart and another police officer were able to return fire, hitting Uzzle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

'I heard the shots'

Narvela Hanks, a resident of the apartment complex, said she heard it all unfold from the inside of her apartment. Hanks said she heard about 12 gunshots.

"I heard the shots, but I thought it was firecrackers," said Hanks. "When I found out it was shots, I really got down, because I didn't know where they were coming from and it scared me so bad. I was on the ground shaking."

Hanks said the situation caused her to feel unsafe where she lives. She's considering moving.

"I'm just terrified of being here, I don't wanna be here anymore," said Hanks.

"My heart goes out to the family who lost a loved one as a direct result of a domestic violence situation. A young lady lost her life," said Chief Drew.

Neighbor Lisa Breland said it hurt to hear that the woman passed away.

“I got a notification alert that there was police activity from a possible domestic violence situation…it breaks my heart," said Breland.

Now, Breland said she's just thinking of the victims.

“Definitely thinking about that officer. I don’t have any prayers, I’m sorry to say I’m still pretty angry at the man who shot and disrupted so many lives," said Breland.

C.A.R.E. Walk

On Monday afternoon, Newport News police will conduct two separate C.A.R.E. (Community Awareness, Reconnection and Education) walks in the neighborhoods impacted by Saturday's homicide and shootings.

The first walk will take place at 3 p.m. near the old Farm Fresh grocery store on Ottis Street, near Second Street American Bistro.

The second walk will be in the Cottage Grove Apartment Community at 4:15 p.m.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.



