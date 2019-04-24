NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police officer and his partner were surprised by a boy's kindness on Easter Sunday.

The police department said while Officer E. Beganovic and his partner were on patrol, an elementary school-aged boy named Jeremiah brought them Easter dinner!

The dinner included some mac and cheese, chicken, ham, lima beans, and rice.

Here is what Officer Beganovic had to say about meeting Jeremiah:

“My heart is full!! Meet Jeremiah who saw myself and my partner patrolling his neighborhood and came up to us and stated: “I noticed you guys are on patrol and wanted to bring you some Easter dinner”!! This is an elementary school student and I am so touched by him!! You made my day Jeremiah!! You are going to grow up and become an amazing man!!”

Way to go, Jeremiah!