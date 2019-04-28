NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new friendship between a Newport News police officer and a young boy continues to thrive.

This time Officer E. Beganovic surprised elementary school student Jeremiah and his classmates with a catered lunch.

Newport News Police Department shared the moment on its Facebook page.

On Easter Sunday, Officer Beganovic and his partner were on patrol, when Jeremiah brought them dinner.

The dinner included some mac and cheese, chicken, ham, lima beans, and rice. Beganovic shared Jeremiah's random act of kindness on Facebook. The received more than 4,000 views and hundreds of likes from people across the country.

Officer Beganovic said Jeremiah’s actions showed how the police department’s community-focused policing is making a positive impression.

Beganovic visited Jeremiah's classroom on Friday to say "thank you" with catered lunch from Chick-Fil-A.

He also gave a thank you card and gift to Jeremiah's mother — it was his way of thanking her for "raising such a thoughtful and considerate young man."

Jeremiah told Beganovic he brought dinner to the officers because his mom told him to and said, "when you do nice things for other people ... good things will come back and happen to you!"

