Newport News officers indicted for killing man during arrest

The grand jury indictments stem from the shooting death of a man during an attempted arrest on a misdemeanor charge in 2019.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two Newport News police officers are facing charges in connection with the death of a suspect who was being taken into custody last year.

The Daily Press first reported that a grand jury indicted 33-year-old Sgt. Albin Pearson and 31-year-old Officer Dwight Pitterson on Tuesday. Arrest records show Pearson faces several charges, including second-degree murder. Pitterson is charged with assault and malicious wounding.

Both men are currently in jail, held without bond.

Newport News Police said that last December, Pearson was involved in the shooting death of 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III. It happened during a struggle over a taser.

Officers at the time were trying to arrest Berry for making multiple false 911 calls.