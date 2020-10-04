Newport News organization delivers more than 200 care packages to nurses at Riverside Hospital

Organizations across Hampton Roads are coming together to show their appreciation for health care workers during this pandemic.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Now more than ever, people are doing what they can to show love.

The nurses at Riverside Hospital felt that love Friday morning. They were paid a visit by The Catalyst Effect, an extension of the Catalyst Community Care and Action team.

The Catalyst Effect is a youth development and empowerment training organization in Newport News. The group also has a community engagement organization.

The group wanted to show their love and gratitude toward nurses at the hospital.

“How we can be a part of encouraging those on the front lines, serving during this pandemic,” Cortez Higgs said. “We are doing what we're designed to do, bring encouragement and hope in a time of hopelessness and despair.”

The group delivered 244 care packages Friday. Nurses and health care workers came out to a warm greeting and signs expressing the group's appreciation.

This was all made possible by businesses, churches and community members who donated.

Riverside is already accepting homemade face masks for its nurses.

“It's amazing to see and great because Riverside's mission is to care for others as we care for those we love, and our community is caring for us in the very same way,” Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Riverside Regional Medical Center Beth Albaugh said. “We are humbled by all the donations coming from the community be it food, or comfort or supplies.”

The Catalyst Community Care & Action Team members are always searching for opportunities throughout Hampton Roads to provide encouragement.

“When we can serve it does something for the soul and makes it easier to deal and transition through this,” Higgs said.

The Catalyst Effect plans to deliver care packages to nurses at Sentara Careplex and Mary Immaculate Hospital.