NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead following a Newport News shooting in the early hours of Tuesday.

Newport News police were called to 800 Old Oyster Point Road near the intersection of J Clyde Morris Boulevard for reports of a shooting just after 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police towed a vehicle from the parking lot nearby during the investigation of the scene; it is unclear how the car played a role in the shooting.

Newport News police say the incident is still under investigation and that there is no suspect information available as of now.