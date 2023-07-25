NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead following a Newport News shooting in the early hours of Tuesday.
Newport News police were called to 800 Old Oyster Point Road near the intersection of J Clyde Morris Boulevard for reports of a shooting just after 12:45 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police towed a vehicle from the parking lot nearby during the investigation of the scene; it is unclear how the car played a role in the shooting.
Newport News police say the incident is still under investigation and that there is no suspect information available as of now.
People with information about the incident can anonymously call the Crime Line at 1–888–562–5887 or online using P3 Tips.