Some Newport News parents voice concerns over 'learning cottages' at Heritage High School

A Newport News Public Schools spokesperson said the trailers were added "to accommodate the addition of another grade level this school year."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some parents in Newport News are voicing safety concerns over a new addition to their children's school. A parent sent 13News Now photos of a trailer unit behind the campus of Heritage High School.

While leaders are in the process of building a new middle school, Heritage High School continues to house Huntington Middle School. Last year, 6th and 7th graders were housed on part of the top floor.

"To accommodate the addition of another grade level this school year (the school will now house 6th-8th grade students), learning cottages were installed on the school campus over the summer," a Newport News Public Schools spokesperson wrote in part to 13News Now.

The spokesperson also said the learning cottages will provide nine additional classrooms and two offices.

One mother, who did not want to be named, told 13News Now she wishes she knew about them sooner. Following an open house on Thursday night, she said her understanding is that 6th graders will learn inside the portable classrooms.

"Are they going to have security out there, who's going to monitor them? What about the restrooms? What about if it's pouring down rain? What about strangers walking around the building? Anybody can walk behind the building," she said.

During the open house, she recounted a school official mentioning students being escorted to the restroom. However, she also expressed heightened concern after a September 2021 shooting that left two hurt inside the building.

In another statement to 13News Now, an NNPS spokesperson said "three security officers now serve the students and staff at Huntington."

Middle schoolers will also notice expanded staff when it comes to the leadership team.

"Two additional assistant principals have joined the staff as well bringing the leadership team to four: one principal and three assistant principals," the spokesperson added.

With that in mind, the mom 13News Now spoke with hopes to hear more about a security plan regarding the learning cottages.

"I'm optimistic, but at the same time, I don't really care for the trailers," she said.

Some families 13News Now spoke with outside the Heritage campus said they share some questions about day-to-day operations, but think learning cottages are an OK addition.

The first day of school across NNPS is Monday.

You can read the full statement from the NNPS spokesperson below:

