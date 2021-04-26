Newport News partners with HRT, providing residents with transportation to vaccine clinics

Newport News residents ages 16 and older with transportation issues can now request HRT bus passes to travel to and from COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Local residents in Newport News are getting an opportunity to have reliable transportation to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Newport News has partnered with Hampton Roads Transit to provide bus passes for individuals with transportation issues to ride to and from a vaccination clinic.

This means starting Monday, residents ages 16 and older will be able to request HRT bus passes to use for their first and second shots.

“Access to reliable transportation is a barrier preventing some people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Newport News Fire Chief Jeff Johnson. “The city’s partnership with Hampton Roads Transit ensures everyone has the ability to access a shot, whether they travel to a Community Vaccine Clinic, pharmacy, doctor’s office, or a clinic sponsored by a church or group. By offering this transportation assistance, we are protecting the lives of our residents and are one step closer to moving out of the pandemic.”

Officials said the bus passes will be valid to use on all HRT transit methods and routes, giving individuals an option of where they can get their shot. It can only be used for vaccination traveling purposes.

According to city officials, residents will not need a pre-scheduled appointment to request a bus pass, since most clinics are allowing walk-in vaccinations.

Residents should not contact HRT to receive their passes.