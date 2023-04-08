Newport News pastor uses basketball to bridge gap between community, law enforcement

A yearly basketball tournament in Newport News has only grown since 2014, the event organizer told 13News Now.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News faith leader looks to bridge the gap between members of the community and law enforcement through basketball.

The pastor held a tournament all day at Denbigh Community Center on Friday. For participants and spectators, the games mean much more than sporting events.

The tournament is meant to bring people of all ages and backgrounds in the community closer with police officers and sheriff's deputies.

"In this kind of event, you're starting to bring some positive interactions. So now, you're out here playing with a police officer, who may be coaching you or playing against you. So, then you begin to see each other as human, 'Oh, he's a person just like me,'" said Rev. Dr. Willard Maxwell.

Since 2014, Maxwell has held InTouch community basketball tournaments.

"It used to be just once a year, but now we culminate to this," said Maxwell.

All year long, he said some law enforcement officers are taking on the title of "Coach" at the Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula.

"When you see young kids come up and say, 'Hello, Coach' to an officer or shake hands or hug each other or tease each other, out here in the hallway here, I think it just breaks down barriers," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Drew believes this kind of setting allows for conversations over confrontations.

"To be here today, I think it restores hope, you can't give up, keep going, you've got to keep striving, keep building relationships and I think that's how we improve," the chief added.